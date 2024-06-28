2-day soccer tournament coming to McGee Beach this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The 18th Annual Express Beach Soccer Fest will be held Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to 8 pm at McGee Beach in downtown Corpus Christi.

Soccer Fest is put on by the Express Soccer Club and features over 165 teams from throughout the state. 20 teams will be from the Corpus Christi area for a 5-on-5 tournament. Age divisions range from youth to adult.

Organizers expect to draw an estimated 3,000 people over the two-day event.

This is a free event and is open to the public. Food trucks will be at the event, so you just need to bring some shade or sunblock.

For more information visit https://www.ccexpresssoccer.org/

