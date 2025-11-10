Downtown Corpus Christi post office renamed to honor late WWII veteran Cpt. Bob Batterson

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The post office located at 802 N. Tancahua St. in downtown Corpus Christi now bears the name of a World War II hero who dedicated his life to serving his country and community.

State and local leaders officially renamed the facility the "Captain Robert E. 'Bob' Batterson Post Office" during a dedication ceremony attended by family members and community leaders.

"I know dad is looking down and smiling.. and just I wish you were here," said Bill Batterson, son of Bob Batterson.

Batterson was a World War II Navy aviator and Pearl Harbor survivor who spent more than two decades volunteering at the USS Lexington Museum, sharing history and personal stories with Coastal Bend visitors.

"He couldn't be there fighting anymore well now he was trying to teach others about.. what he felt was important," said Pearl Guerrero, a volunteer at the USS Lexington.

Batterson died at age 102 in August 2023, but those who knew him continue to honor his memory.

"When you think of what was a veteran..what was somebody that loved his country and did for it… Bob Batterson did," Guerrero said.

The name change became possible through legislation introduced by Congressman Michael Cloud, which was signed into law in January.

Cloud said the honor was fitting for Batterson and serves as a way to preserve his legacy.

"Its important that what he stood for passes down for generations and generations to come our nation strong, so this will serve as a reminder of that legacy to all of us and to the generations to come," Cloud said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

