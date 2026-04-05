Downpour forces cancellation of 84th Easter Sunrise Passion Play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heavy rain forced the last-minute cancellation of the 84th Easter Sunrise Passion Play on Sunday morning at the Cole Park amphitheater, cutting short some holiday plans.

The crowd still showed up, and organizers even tried to start the performance, but the downpour quickly forced them to stop. Despite the cancellation, organizers say the tradition means too much to the community not to try.

"I think there are so many people hurting out there that this was really a year that we needed to have this play every year," said Debra Scott-Brown, one of the organizers. "I just had somebody come up and ask if we would pray for their dialysis, that they need a new kidney, and she's shivering and wet, and she came out here to see the passion that we have for our people here in this community, the love of Christ."

Organizers are looking into possibly rescheduling the play in the coming weeks.

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