District Attorney's Office dismisses murder charges in Persimmon St shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office has dismissed the charges against three men for a shooting that killed one woman on Persimmon Street in 2023.

On February 6, 2023, two vehicles arrived at the 2700 block of Persimmon St.and an altercation occurred between the individuals in both vehicles. Things intensified, and shots were fired. Three people were injured, and 20-year-old Alexis Gonzalez was killed.

Attrieon Sherrill, Freddy Davis, and Jacob Salomon were charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. However, those charges have now been dismissed by the District Attorney's office.

"I can tell you that this is one of the more complicated cases I’ve sat and watched and tried to parse out," said District Attorney James Granberry. “With all of my senior prosecutors we were looking at this for hours on end until we believe that we all agree as to who the responsible parties are."

Much of the evidence in this case involved the multiple camera angles that captured the incident. “We concluded that perhaps we needed to take another look at who should be held liable by the grand jury.”

The returning of evidence to the grand jury was delayed due to the threat of Hurricane Beryl.

“I feel good about what we did and trying to slow it down go through it and make the best decision that we can," DA Granberry said.

