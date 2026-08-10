CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A disabled burn victim says a valet employee at La Palmera Mall turned him away from a handicap parking spot — and told him he didn't care about his condition.

Gabriel Alvarado, a Corpus Christi resident who was burned in an explosion 17 years ago, says the incident happened on a Sunday when he went to the mall with his daughter and her fiancee to get pizza after church.

After pulling into a handicap spot with his placard visibly displayed, Alvarado says a valet employee told him he couldn't park there.

Disabled burn victim says mall valet told him he couldn't park in handicap spot

"So I step out and say... 'Hello I am handicapped!'" Alvarado said.

As his daughter, Victoria, began explaining her father's condition, she says the employee's response shocked her.

"But as soon as he sees him he says 'I don't care if he's burned or not he can't be parking there,'" Victoria Alvarado said. "And I'm like 'What did you just say?'"

The valet employee told the family that having a car in the handicap space was taking money out of his pocket. When Gabriel Alvarado offered to pay the valet, the employee refused.

"I said 'Here's the money I got you.' He said 'Nah I don't want it. Whatever,'" Alvarado said.

The family called local police, but officers said there was nothing they could do because the incident occurred on private property. While waiting for police to arrive, the family says they witnessed another driver park in the valet area without a confrontation.

"When he was waiting for the cops there was another normal person that parked in the valet and didn't even ask for valet's permission and continued to walk off right in front of them and didn't say anything," Victoria Alvarado said.

When I visited the valet lot on Monday, I saw cars coming and going with no valet confrontation.

Harbor Parking, the valet service responsible for the lot, provided a statement.

"We take all allegations regarding ADA accessibility and patron treatment very seriously. We are committed to providing a safe, fair, and accessible environment for everyone in our community.



We are currently conducting a thorough internal review of the incident, including reviewing all available footage, operational logs, and witness accounts to determine the exact circumstances surrounding where the vehicle was parked and how the interaction was handled.



Because our review is ongoing, we cannot comment on specific details at this time. We remain dedicated to ensuring our valet operations uphold the highest standards of accessibility, safety, and respect for all guests." Harbor Parking Inc. Statement

Gabriel Alvarado says he hopes the incident raises awareness for other disabled drivers.

"The state doesn't just hand out blue placards or handicap plates. Give them respect," he said.

Victoria Alvarado echoed her father's call for change.

"Handicap parking spots should be accessible to everyone no matter what," Victoria Alvarado said.

"Private entity, private parties, it needs to be accessible," Gabriel Alvarado said.

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