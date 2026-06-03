Denny Bales, Corpus Christi jeweler and animal welfare champion, dies at 86

According to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, Denny Bales, a beloved jewelry businessman and tireless animal welfare advocate who served the Corpus Christi community for more than four decades, died today.

Bales was best known as the owner of Denny Bales Diamonds, a cornerstone of the South Texas jewelry scene since 1981. His stores, which included previous iterations like Susann's Custom Jewelers and Denny Bales Estate Jewelry, became synonymous with quality diamonds, custom jewelry work, and exceptional customer service throughout the region.

Corpus Christi jeweler and animal advocate Denny Bales dies at 86

Operating from locations on South Staples Street and South Alameda Street, Bales built a reputation as Corpus Christi's go-to jeweler, specializing in everything from custom designs to estate jewelry and fine repairs. His LinkedIn profile highlighted his expertise in "unique styling and diamonds," and his business maintained an active presence in the community through promotions and sales events.

A Champion for Animals

While Bales achieved considerable success in the jewelry business, he may be remembered even more fondly for his extraordinary dedication to animal welfare. A self-described "dog-a-holic," Bales began volunteering with the Gulf Coast Humane Society in 1997 and served as board president for 17 years while remaining an active board member throughout his life.

His commitment to animal welfare went far beyond typical volunteerism. Over 20 years, Bales donated an estimated $1 million in advertising for animal shelters, often featuring adoptable animals in his jewelry store advertisements. He regularly walked dogs at local shelters, personally paid for medical procedures including surgeries for shelter animals, and adopted multiple dogs himself, including Great Danes named Captain and Admiral.

Bales also supported other animal welfare organizations, including People Assisting Animal Control and Fallen Horse Rescue. His advocacy extended to seeking justice for abused animals, as when he offered rewards in animal cruelty cases, including a 2012 dog mutilation case in Alice, Texas.

Local media frequently featured Bales for his dedication to animals, cementing his reputation as one of South Texas's most passionate animal advocates.

Family Legacy

Born in 1940, Bales was the son of Orlin Victor Bales (1916–2003), originally from Milo, Iowa, and Dorothy Bales. He is survived by family members including grandsons Torin and Todd Bales and granddaughter Denise Fields.

Bales lived in the Corpus Christi area surrounded by his beloved dogs, embodying the compassion and community spirit that defined both his business and personal life.

The Corpus Christi community has lost not only a successful businessman but also a champion for those who cannot speak for themselves. Bales's legacy lives on through the countless animals he helped save and the community he served with distinction for more than 40 years.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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