Del Mar College students compete against professional chefs at Texas Food Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five Del Mar College culinary teams are preparing to compete against seasoned professional chefs at the Texas Food Championship this weekend in Corpus Christi.

The students will face off in categories ranging from seafood to desserts, with just 90 minutes to create restaurant-quality dishes outdoors in Corpus Christi's heat and humidity.

Chef Israel Villanueva, who handpicked each competitor, said the competition turned out to be a bigger challenge than he originally anticipated.

"The whole time we were thinking we're gonna be collegiate competition to compete against other colleges. It turns out we're competing in the professional level, my students," Villanueva said.

Villanueva said he believes his students can hold their own against the professionals and has high expectations for the teams.

"Out of the 5 teams, I have high hopes that at least 2 or 3 teams place. Even if they don't place, we're going to get them out there, give them confidence. And also for the future, you know, to put them under pressure. I think this is the optimal opportunity for our students to show what they have, to see where they stand," Villanueva said.

Annie Rodriguez, captain of one of the dessert teams, said she is competing with a brown butter peach cake and embracing the experience despite the nerves.

"It's very terrifying. I'm very excited, but I've never done anything like this before. I haven't taken my plated class yet, so I'm getting a lot of experience," Rodriguez said.

Seafood team captain Roger Wareham said he is drawing on his military background to manage the pressure.

"My thought is to me it's just like any other military mission that I would do. Just make sure our logistics are in place. My team is very good. They know their recipes. They know their timing, so once we have all that down, I feel good, I feel really good," Wareham said.

For Wareham, the goal is clear.

"I'm ready to win this competition and travel on to the world title," Wareham said.

Winners receive golden tickets to the World Food Championship in Indianapolis next month.

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