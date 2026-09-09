Del Mar College launches AI strategy with chatbots, course tools and programs planned for fall 2027

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College's Board of Regents held a workshop Tuesday focused on the college's AI strategy, covering everything fromchatbots that help students navigate enrollment to AI-assisted course materials. While college leadership is optimistic about thedirection, some students have reservations.

Ali Kolahdouz, the college's vice president of information technology and chief information officer, said the goal is to teachstudents how to use AI responsibly — not to restrict it.

"The biggest takeaway is that AI should be a learning tool. It should be a tool in their toolbox, and it shouldn't be their primarysupport or crutch as they're pursuing their education," Kolahdouz said.

Rather than trying to prevent AI use, Del Mar wants to teach students when and how to use it appropriately. The college is alsofollowing new Texas legislation that requires AI governance at public institutions.

When asked about the board's biggest concerns, Kolahdouz pointed to data security.

"I think from their perspective, it's a matter of ensuring that our data and our assets are secured. We have a lot of student data inour systems, we process financial aid, we process admissions paperwork," Kolahdouz said.

Despite those security concerns, Kolahdouz said the college's approach is supportive, not restrictive.

"We're not so interested in preventing students or stopping students from doing it. We're much more interested in showing themthe right and the appropriate way of doing so and so in a supportive manner," Kolahdouz said.

Not all students are on board with the AI push. Del Mar student Jordan Costilla expressed concern about how widely thetechnology is being adopted.

"I don't think it should be used as much as people are using it today," Costilla said.

Kolahdouz said he hopes to build a campus-wide comfort level with AI concepts.

"I would love for us to have a common language around AI. I would love to be able to walk around campus and ask someone aparticular AI term or concept that they're conversant, that they're not afraid of it," Kolahdouz said.

AI will be used as an enhancement, not as a replacement. Del Mar plans to launch AI-enhanced programs by fall 2027.

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