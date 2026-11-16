CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At 98 years old, Dotson G. Lewis Jr. is retiring from the classroom after years of helping Coastal Bend seniors gain the technology skills needed to stay connected and independent.

The Del Mar College Board of Regents honored Lewis on Nov. 10 for his service to the college, the community and fellow veterans. Lewis, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant, received a certificate recognizing his work as he announced his retirement from teaching.

College administrators also announced the creation of the Dotson Lewis Scholarship, which will be administered through the Del Mar College Foundation to help students pursuing higher education or career training at the college.

“This scholarship provides a lasting tribute to Dotson’s service, dedication and sacrifice while helping deserving students pursue their educational dreams,” said Dr. Leonard Rivera, Del Mar College vice president of dual enrollment and continuing education.

Contributed photo Taken in December 1949 three years after he joined military service, retired U.S. Army Sergeant Dotson G. Lewis, Jr. spent 21 years actively serving his country. Now 98-years-old, Lewis officially retired on Nov. 10 from teaching computer software and technology courses for senior citizens offered by Del Mar College’s Continuing Education Department.

Helping seniors navigate a changing world

Lewis began working as an adjunct instructor with Del Mar College’s Kinesiology Department in 2009 before moving to Continuing Education in 2015. College staff said he also volunteered as an instructor before becoming a Del Mar employee.

His work with Continuing Education focused largely on helping senior citizens become more comfortable with computers, smartphones and technology used in everyday life.

Former student Jack Miller told the Board of Regents that Lewis helped seniors overcome their fear of computers while giving them skills that could help them remain independent.

“Seniors are usually afraid of computers, and Dotson taught the basics to build our confidence,” Miller said.

Miller said Lewis spent roughly 20 to 24 hours each week planning lessons, traveling from Padre Island and teaching students how to use Apple and Microsoft software, computers and smartphones.

“The main thing Dotson taught us is that in today’s world, seniors without technology can lose their independence and control of their own lives,” Miller said. “He taught us how to conduct research online and make informed decisions.”

Lewis also created a course called “Writing Your Story,” which helped veterans document their military service and preserve their experiences for their families. Students were encouraged to explore their personal histories and turn important memories, family traditions and life events into written stories.

Rivera said Lewis’ classes offered more than instruction.

“The stories and laughter could be heard down the hall, and Mr. Lewis will always be well respected and liked by veterans, seniors and students alike,” Rivera said.

Lewis has also hosted Corpus Christi Veterans Roundtable meetings at Del Mar College’s Center for Economic Development.

For Lewis, however, teaching did not feel much like a job.

“I spent a lot of time working with these people, and it wasn’t work. It was fun,” Lewis said. “After spending many years working here, all I can say is ‘Keep senior education going.’”

Decades of service

Lewis’ service stretches back eight decades.

Born in Gunter, Texas, Lewis joined the U.S. Army when he turned 18 in 1946. As a member of the 1st Cavalry Division, he served in Korea for 13 months during the Korean War and received several combat medals, including the Korean Service Award with five battle stars.

His military career later took him to Fort Bliss, where he worked in research and development involving surface-to-air missile systems, and to Germany with the 3rd Infantry Division.

Lewis was named the European “Sportsman of the Year” in 1967 and received the Army’s Legion of Merit the following year. He left active duty in 1968 and later retired from the reserves as a master sergeant after a 21-year Army career.

His work continued well beyond the military.

Lewis earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Texas at El Paso and worked in physical education and intramural programs. He later spent years working in sports officiating and helped write football officiating and NCAA rules manuals.

Lewis and his wife, Peggy, moved to Corpus Christi in 2002. Since then, he has remained active in the Coastal Bend through veterans organizations, radio, writing and public service.

His local work has included hosting “The Veterans Round Table” on 1440 KEYS, writing for the Island Moon newspaper and serving on the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee. The city recognized him with its Greatest Generation Award in 2008.

In 2019, Lewis also delivered Del Mar College’s fall commencement address, sharing advice with nearly 400 graduates.

Now, as Lewis steps away from teaching, the scholarship bearing his name will provide another way for his decades of service to continue at Del Mar College.

College officials said continued donations to the Dotson Lewis Scholarship will help future students pursue their education while preserving the legacy of a man whose service has stretched from the battlefield to the classroom.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!