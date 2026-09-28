Del Mar College baking student wins Golden Ticket to World Food Championships in Indianapolis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Del Mar College student is heading to the World Food Championships in Indianapolis next month after winning a Golden Ticket at the Texas Food Championship in Corpus Christi this weekend.

Baking/Pastry Program major Alyana Willingham competed as a solo entry in the Dessert Category, preparing a lemon olive oil cake with lemon curd, pistachio crème fraîche, blueberry compote, pistachio crumble and candied zest. The dish beat out five other teams to earn Willingham her spot at the world-level competition.

"The competition was my very first, and I was very nervous leading up to start time, but then I started getting very excited," Willingham said.

DMC DMC Student and TFC Dessert Category Winner Alyana Willingham Competing on Sept 25, 2026

"Because the category had six teams overall, Del Mar College had more than a 30 percent chance of winning since I [and another DMC student] competed solo," Willingham said.

Willingham was coached by Baking/Pastry Instructor Bryan Carrizales of the Department of Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management.

The second-year DMC student graduated from Calallen High School and plans to complete the college's Culinary Arts Program after finishing her Baking/Pastry training. She credits her grandmother, her mother and the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain for inspiring her to pursue a career in the food industry.

As for what she plans to prepare at the World Food Championships, Willingham said she hasn't decided yet.

"I have a couple of weeks to decide and practice," she said.

DMC Dessert Catetory Winner and DMC Baking-Pastry Student Alyana Willingham and World Food Championships CEO Mike McCloud

Texas Food Championship at Water's Edge Park

The Texas Food Championship took place Friday and Saturday at Water's Edge Park in Corpus Christi, with winners announced today. Five Del Mar College student teams competed across four categories — burger, dessert, pasta and seafood — over the two-day event. Del Mar College has been the lead supporter of the event.

The championship attracted roughly 150 competitors, including home cooks and professional chefs from across the state, all vying for a spot at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis. Team Texas will be led by two-time World Food Championship winner Preston Nguyen as team captain. Nguyen won those titles while attending Dallas College and is now a chef in Arlington, Texas.

Judges evaluated dishes using the E.A.T.™ methodology — execution, appearance and taste. Judges included Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Department Interim Chair Lisa Pollakis, who evaluated the BBQ Chicken Category on Friday, and DMC Regent David Loeb, who judged the Texas Junior Chef Championship on Saturday.

During the awards ceremony, DMC officials also announced that the five winners of the Texas Junior Chef Championship — open to high school-age competitors — will receive scholarships to attend the college's Culinary Arts, Baking/Pastry and Hospitality Management Programs.

Del Mar College Del Mar College Baking_Pastry Major Alyana Willingham_Oso Creek Campus Kitchen in Culinary Arts Building

DMC coaches and faculty

In addition to Carrizales coaching the college's two Dessert Category competitors, DMC Executive Chef Matt Axtell coached the Burger and Pasta teams. Associate Professor of Culinary Arts Chef Israel "Izzy" Villanueva mentored the team competing in the Seafood Category.

Pollakis said the department is proud of how its students performed.

"We're incredibly proud of all our students representing Del Mar College and the Culinary Arts and Baking/Pastry Programs during the first Texas Food Championship here in Corpus Christi," Pollakis said. "These first- and second-year students stepped outside of their comfort zones and devoted many extra hours to prepare for the competition, creating outstanding dishes to compete alongside talented culinarians from across Texas."

"The college is also grateful to our faculty and staff coaches whose mentorship, guidance and devotion helped students elevate their skills and performance to a very high level. This experience demonstrates the talent, determination and bright future of Del Mar College's students majoring in the culinary, baking and hospitality pathways," Pollakis said.

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