Del Mar College and London ISD launch first-of-its-kind nursing partnership in Coastal Bend

Del Mar College and London Independent School District have announced a first-of-its-kind regional partnership that gives high school graduates a direct pathway into the highly competitive Registered Nursing program, addressing a growing healthcare workforce shortage along the Texas Coastal Bend.

The "Viking Voyage to Nursing" program begins with London ISD's freshman class this fall semester, guiding students from their freshman year of high school through completion of their registered nursing degree.

The Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies projects the state will face a deficit of nearly 56,400 registered nurses by 2036, with nearly 360,500 RNs needed but only about 304,100 expected to be available.

"This partnership creates a clear and intentional pathway for students to move from high school into one of the most critical fields in our community," Del Mar College President and CEO Mark Escamilla said. "By aligning early college opportunities with high-demand workforce need, we are not only investing in the future of health care across the Coastal Bend."

How the program works

Students begin in their freshman year by applying to Del Mar College's dual credit program, taking the TSI Placement Test, reviewing RN admission requirements and scheduling an advising appointment.

Before applying to the RN program, students must complete the following prerequisite courses:

PSYC 2301 General Psychology

BIOL 2401 Anatomy & Physiology I

ENGL 1301 English Composition

BIOL 2402 Anatomy & Physiology II

During their senior year, students take the ATI-TEAS nursing education entrance exam, apply to Del Mar College's RN Program by Jan. 31 and complete any remaining coursework, including SPCH 1300 and PHIL 2306.

The program provides students with 14 semester credit hours in prerequisites before they officially enter the college program.

Multiple pathways available

The initiative offers several options depending on a student's goals:

Direct RN Program Entry: Complete the traditional registered nurse program

LVN Gateway Option: Exit after 3 semesters to work as a Licensed Vocational Nurse

Bachelor's Degree Pathway: Continue to pursue Del Mar College's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN), launched in fall 2021



DMC Dean of Business, Entrepreneurship and Health Sciences Dr. Jennifer Sramek emphasized the program's academic demands.

"Del Mar College's Registered Nurse Program is intentionally rigorous and academically demanding because the responsibility our graduates assume is critical to patient care and safety," Sramek said. "Students complete intensive science-based coursework, hands-on clinical experiences and professional nursing training that prepares them to succeed on the national licensing exam (NCLEX) and enter the workforce as confident, highly skilled nurses."

London ISD Superintendent Dr. Bill Chapman highlighted the competitive advantage the program gives students.

"We are pleased to offer this one-of-a-kind dual credit opportunity to our London high school students," Chapman said. "It is a joy to work with a partner like Del Mar College to provide a pathway for our students to get ahead in a very competitive admissions process. Our students will not only be able to complete high school but also get their nursing degree even faster than before resulting in a real impact on our local healthcare workforce."

Students and families interested in the program can contact Del Mar College's Department of Nurse Education at (361) 698-2860 or visit www.delmar.edu/rn.

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