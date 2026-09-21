CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Healthcare professionals gathered in the Coastal Bend Saturday for the South Texas Bone and Joint Orthopedic Trauma Conference, focused on orthopedic injuries, trauma care and education.

Corpus Christi Medical Center hosted the Break at the Beach Conference at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's University Center Anchor Ballroom. The event was presented in collaboration with South Texas Bone and Joint and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

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Throughout the day, orthopedic specialists discussed injuries involving the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, pelvis, foot and lower extremities. The program also featured panel discussions on upper- and lower-extremity injuries, providing opportunities for healthcare professionals to engage with presenters on orthopedic trauma topics.

Former Dallas Cowboys legend Dat Nguyen served as the keynote speaker, addressing the crowd late Saturday morning.

Dat Nguyen headlines orthopedic trauma conference for healthcare professionals in Corpus Christi

"People don't realize the orthopedic is always behind the scenes. When I was a former player, nobody talked about an orthopedic or team physician because everybody talked about the coaches and the staff and the trainers, but nobody talked about, hey, when you have a major injury, this is who really take care of you and give you the idea of what you need to do to get yourself back on the field," Nguyen said.

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