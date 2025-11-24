CVS on Airline and Alameda closing December 10

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you get your prescriptions at the CVS on Airline Rd. and Alameda St., be sure to check your mail.

The business announced it will close its doors on December 10. Several customers have already received letters from CVS explaining that their prescriptions are being transferred to another location. Store signage confirms the closure.

Customers who use this pharmacy should check their letter or call CVS to confirm where and when their medications will be available.

KRIS 6 News will keep you updated as more details become available.

Joe Escobedo/KRIS 6 News

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!