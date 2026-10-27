Crowds get to venue before dawn, brave rain to attend Trump rally

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (KRIS) – Supporters of President Trump were not deterred by rain as they lined up for hours in Corpus Christi Tuesday morning to see the president during his visit to the Coastal Bend.

Trump is set to speak at the Port of Corpus Christi and rally support for Republicans ahead of the midterm election.

One of the key races in Texas is the U.S. Senate contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

Supporters told KRIS they arrived in the early morning hours to make sure they get an opportunity to see the president in person.

Crowds gather ahead of Trump visit in Corpus Christi

“President Trump, I’ve never seen him before. It’s my first time ever seeing a president, in person, so super excited. I’ve been here since 2 a.m.,” said Marcus Rosales.

Donna Hartgraves told KRIS she arrived at around 3:30 a.m. excited at the chance to see the president and to show support for Paxton.

“We’re trying to get as close to President Trump as we can; fourth or fifth row is usually where I’m at,” Hartgraves said.

Click here for live updates on President Trump's visit. He is scheduled to address supporters at 2 p.m.