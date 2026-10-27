LIVE UPDATES: President Trump campaigns in Corpus Christi ahead of election

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — President Donald Trump is set to speak at a campaign rally in Corpus Christi on Tuesday ahead of the midterm election next week.

The president has rallies scheduled in Corpus Christi and Lubbock. Trump is trying to shore up support for U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic candidate James Talarico.

Trump is expected to speak at 2 p.m. at a site located at 990 E Port Ave., in Corpus Christi.

Watch as we follow the latest updates in the player below.

KRIS 6 Sunrise

Tuesday, October 27

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio plan to show off a newly arrived oil tanker filled with Venezuelan crude to be processed in Texas refineries, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The visit to Port Arthur, Texas, comes on the same day that Trump is campaigning in the state for Republican candidates in the midterms.

Monday, October 26 - 12 p.m.

Officials announced several road restrictions across the area that are expected as part of President Trump's Tuesday arrival.

See the full list of road restrictions here. Check nearby traffic conditions here.

Monday, October 26 - 10:45 a.m.

Vice President J.D. Vance is no longer planning a trip to Corpus Christi this week, according to the Nueces County Republican Party Chairman Carmen Calderone, Jr. He was originally set to attend an event on Thursday, following President Trump's visit on Tuesday.

Monday, October 26 - 10:20 a.m.