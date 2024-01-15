Crashes abound as ice patches form on local roads

Above is a wreck on southbound HWY 181 Causeway coming onto North Beach. Details on what led to the crash are not available at this time.

KRIS 6 News

SPID and West Point Road. The truck was wrecked and abandoned on the highway. The driver of the van hit a patch of ice, lost control, and struck the truck. Everyone in the van was okay.

KRIS 6 News spoke with TxDOT Monday morning. They said that bridges and roads were pre-treated on Sunday with a brine solution that works like anti-freeze.

They will be using ice-rock, which is a de-icing agent, on Monday in 10 counties including the JFK and Nueces Bay causeways.

TxDOT says to stay off the roads if you do not have to be out.

Also, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera says his county has already responded to 18 crashes on Monday morning. He posted the following information on Facebook urging residents to stay off the roads.



