CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District 3 Councilman Eric Cantu says now is not the right time to build a new pool, just days after the City Council approved an $8.7 million dollar building contract for the Northside Aquatics Center.

“Building a pool right now is not the right choice,” Cantu said, citing ongoing drought conditions. “We’re in a drought. They voted for this deal years ago…now we’re out of water.”

Cantu and At-Large Councilperson Carolyn Vaughn are pushing to have the project reconsidered at the February 24 council meeting. They sent an action request to the city secretary's office Feb. 18. They emphasize that they are not seeking to cancel the aquatics center but rather to delay construction until the city has more water available.

Councilmembers urges delay on Northside Aquatics Center amid drought concerns

City officials, however, say the project is tied to a federal mitigation agreement linked to the Harbor Bridge construction. The agreement was designed to restore amenities lost in the Hillcrest neighborhood, including the demolition of the T.C. Ayers Pool. Without completing the new aquatics center, officials say the bridge project cannot be officially finalized, and contractors would not receive federal payment.

“As part of the bridge mitigation…we have to do this project,” said city official Zanoni. “In order for the bridge project to be complete and Flatiron Dragados to get paid from the federal government, we have to build this pool.”

For some Hillcrest residents, the debate is familiar. They say their neighborhood often bears the brunt of new development.

“Every time something is supposed to come into our neighborhood, we’re the sacrificial item…I’m just asking don’t sacrifice our pool,” one resident said.

Cantu echoed the concerns, acknowledging the neighborhood’s history of disproportionate impact. “Their community is the first to get hit…their community is the first to have things taken away....and for that I say I'm sorry...you will get your pool, but it doesn’t look good for the city to build a whole pool right now.’”

The council’s upcoming discussion will determine whether construction moves forward immediately or is postponed until water conditions improve.

