Councilman accuses city hall of stalling naming rights deal for American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $12.5 million naming rights offer for the American Bank Center has sparked controversy at City Hall, with one city council member accusing officials of delaying the process for political reasons.

Councilman Eric Cantu criticized what he described as obstruction from city leaders, who have yet to move forward with the proposal from attorney Thomas J. Henry. The deal, totaling $12.5 million over 10 years, would grant Henry the right to put his name on the city-owned venue.

“I want to see which of my colleagues tomorrow votes no against the taxpayers,” Cantu said. “It’s city politics. I’m sorry — and it’s sickening.”

Although the building is owned by the city, the naming rights process is being managed by venue operator Oak View Group, per existing contracts. Still, Cantu argues the final decision should rest with local officials.

Critics have raised concerns about the deal, pointing to nine active lawsuits filed by Henry’s firm against the city. Some argue this represents a potential conflict of interest.

Henry disagrees.

“I’m not the individual that’s injured — I represent them,” he said. “That’s not a conflict. It’s just a red herring.”

Despite the criticism, Henry said his offer still stands, but questioned the city’s hesitance.

“Why can’t they get more? Are they not working hard enough? Are they not trying hard enough?” he asked.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo declined an interview but said in a written statement that the process has been “fair and transparent.” She described accusations of political bias as “patently false and designed to receive media attention.”

Cantu argues that the city’s delay is not only a disservice to taxpayers, but also dismisses the contributions Henry has made to the community.

“This man has done so much for this community… and to say yes to that, but no to this — when he’s the highest bidder? It’s just not right,” he said.

