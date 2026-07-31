CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Corpus Christi's Northside neighborhood is watching a $30 million investment take shape — and residents say they see the progress, but want more.

Construction on the new Harbor Bridge parks is about half complete, with the city saying work is moving along as planned. Officials say the parks should be finished by December 2026.

Corpus Christi's Northside residents see harbor bridge park progress, want more investment

When the city first announced the investment, the Northside had mixed reactions. Now, with construction underway, those conversations are shifting.

From the front steps of St. Paul United Methodist Church, the neighborhood's past, present, and future are all visible at once — the historic church, the new Harbor Bridge, and a park still under construction.

Pastor Mike Bell grew up in the Northside and recently returned after 25 years away.

"I'm overjoyed that right in front of the church they're building one of the parks the city is working on," Bell said.

For Bell, this has never just been about a new park. He shared old photographs of the Northside and recounted its history — including the office of one of Corpus Christi's first Black dentists. He says those memories are why he wants to see the entire neighborhood continue to grow.

"The streets are bad... so the city needs to do something about that... and then all of the vacant houses," Bell said.

Driving through the neighborhood, the concerns Bell raised were easy to spot.

"It would help us get a fresh start... get rid of some of the eyesores... and some of the things that are dangerous for the people trying to live there," Bell said.

The city says it spent time gathering community feedback before construction began, and that input helped shape the parks — including new lighting, sidewalks, crosswalks, and trails.

DeWayne Green, a Northside native, summed up the sentiment many residents share.

"Embrace the change... for the future," Green said.

Bell echoed that optimism, but made clear the work is far from over.

"I'm glad they're starting... but now it needs to be a full court press," Bell said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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