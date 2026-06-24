Corpus Christi's Big Bang Fourth of July celebration marks the nation's 250th birthday

Corpus Christi is gearing up for a full day of Fourth of July events along the bayfront for the Mayor's Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration.

The celebration includes a food festival at Water's Edge Park, with the Big Bang Fireworks Show serving as the grand finale. This year's event carries extra significance as the nation marks its 250th birthday alongside the Fourth of July.

Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Valdez of the Corpus Christi Fire Department encouraged residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

"I would ask the community to enjoy the fireworks that are being provided. Get your family, come in, sit down, grab something to eat and enjoy the fireworks versus, uh, you know, taking the risk of doing them at home and possibly causing injury or property damage," Valdez said.

The Big Bang Fireworks Show begins at 9:30 p.m. The event is free, but heavy traffic is expected, so arriving early is recommended.

The RTA will operate a free shuttle service to all events along the city's fireworks corridor. Police will have extra patrols along the bayfront and downtown throughout the day.

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