Corpus Christi Watergarden fountain temporarily closed for repairs after vehicle drove through basin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Corpus Christi Watergarden fountain at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd. is temporarily closed for repairs following a Sept. 19 vehicle incident.

At approximately 2 a.m. on Sept. 19, a vehicle entered the Watergarden area, drove through the basin and became stuck. The Corpus Christi Police Department investigated the incident.

The vehicle damaged a section of concrete, two light fixtures and two water-feature nozzles.

Repair work is scheduled from Sunday, Oct. 4 through Saturday, Oct. 10, weather permitting. The city will file a claim against the driver responsible for the accident, seeking to recover all expenses related to the repair process and the cost of water replenishment.

For public safety, all Watergarden lighting has been temporarily disabled until repairs are complete. Repairs will involve draining both the upper and lower basins to allow safe access for maintenance staff.

Once repairs are complete, the Watergarden will need to be refilled. Due to public contact considerations, effluent water cannot be used to meet the required 43,000 gallons.

For more information, visit www.ccparkandrec.com.

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