Corpus Christi water rates set to rise as city continues to invest in drought-proof projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents, businesses, and industry will see higher water bills as the city moves forward with nearly $1 billion in new water projects aimed at making the region drought-proof.

City Council held its first workshop Wednesday to review proposed water and wastewater rate increases as part of its 2027 fiscal year budget.

"A whole lot changed from last year to this year because we brought on so many water projects," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said.

Corpus Christi water rates set to rise as city invests nearly $1 billion in drought-proof projects

Councilmember Gil Hernandez broke down the proposed increases by customer type.

"Residential the increase is 5.9%. Commercial is 6.7%. Large volume was 4.7%," Hernandez said.

The average resident's water bill alone is expected to increase by $2.48 per month. That figure does not include wastewater increases or other utilities.

Drew Bishop The proposed water rates over the next 10 years

The drought is the biggest driver behind the rate hikes. 36% of the rate increases are dedicated to paying for new water infrastructure projects — meaning today's ratepayers are covering the cost of the region's water supply now and into the future.

"When they (customers) see their water bill they have to feel proud about investing in a system that's very robust, very durable," Zanoni said.

Some of the sharpest questions during Wednesday's workshop centered on water projects that are not yet guaranteed but will still be charged to ratepayers. The Evangeline Project, currently at a standstill, is projected to cost the city $6.9 million in fiscal year 2027 and $22.4 million in fiscal year 2029.

Guajardo raised concerns about continuing to add that financial burden to ratepayers.

"Do we continue adding this debt to the ratepayer when we're being told this could be caught up for two to six years?" Guajardo said.

Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn also voiced concerns about the Nueces Groundwater Project, which was presented as a temporary solution but carries long-term costs for ratepayers.

"We made a promise. We told the people in those areas, rural areas, that we were only going to be intermittent. It was just going to be used for emergencies until we got other things going on," Vaughn said.

City Council is scheduled to meet for another workshop on the issue Thursday, July 16.

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