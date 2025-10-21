Corpus Christi Water hosting hiring event this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water is looking to fill multiple positions and will host a hiring event this Saturday to connect with potential candidates.

The event will take place October 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the CCW Choke Canyon Conference Room at 2726 Holly Road.

CCW is seeking qualified candidates for Utility Technician and Utility Mechanic positions. Both are full-time roles that come with a comprehensive benefits package including health insurance, vacation and holidays, and City pension contributions.

Job seekers should bring a resume or list of their previous work experience to the event. Applications will be completed online during the hiring event, and hiring managers will be available to conduct immediate interviews.

Conditional job offers may be made to qualified candidates on the spot. All employment offers are contingent upon successful completion of a pre-employment drug test and background check.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!