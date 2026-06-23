City leaders react to Corpus Christi water emergency timeline pushed back to September 2027

Corpus Christi city leaders received good news Tuesday when City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the projected timeline for a possible Level 1 water emergency has been pushed back to September 2027.

The previous projection was December 2026, but recent rainfall has delayed that milestone by 10 months.

Corpus Christi water emergency timeline pushed back to September 2027, giving city more time for long-term solutions

Despite the encouraging update, council members were quick to caution against complacency.

"We're not going to kick the can down the road," City Council District 3 representative Eric Cantu said.

"We can't stop. Unfortunately, this is what got us here in the first place," City Council District 1 representative Everett Roy said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo echoed that sentiment.

"This does not allow us to sit back and say 'Oh okay we're doing okay we can rest.' No we cannot," Guajardo said.

City Council District 5 representative Gil Hernandez pointed out that the city needs this additional time to bring other water projects online so Corpus Christi will no longer rely solely on rainfall.

"I believe we'll have enough water to get us through until we get these additional water sources online so we can avoid curtailment," Hernandez said.

Among those projects is a groundwater initiative that includes drilling more wells. While rural residents have raised concerns about the project's water use, City Council At-Large member Carolyn Vaughn asked how many days this month the city has been pumping water from those wells.

"9 days," said Nick Winkelmann, COO of Corpus Christi Water.

"I hope everyone hears that. Only 9 days. I think everyone is under the assumption you're doing this every day," Vaughn said.

The Evangeline Project has also created tension between Sinton and Corpus Christi, but City Council At-Large member Roland Barrera said the extended timeline gives both sides more room to work through the issues.

"We can reassess that we can probably move through with the permits and that puts us where we'll have some water flowing in the next two years," Barrera said.

Cantu also pointed to desalination as a key part of the city's long-term water strategy.

"Desal! Make sure it's safe and the residents don't pay all of it," Cantu said.

Despite the positive news, Corpus Christi remains under Stage 3 water restrictions. City leaders say they hope continued rainfall, combined with bringing new water projects online, will sustain this trend.

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