CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews have been working around the clock to dewater the site while the city increases production from backup water sources.

Corpus Christi Water crews are working to repair a leak on the Mary Rhodes Pipeline near highways 77 and 239, south of the San Antonio River.

Corpus Christi Water crews working to repair leak on Mary Rhodes Pipeline near highways 77 and 239

The 101-mile pipeline carries water from Lake Texana to the O-N Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

Crews have been working around the clock to dewater the site and pipeline. Once the area around the 64-inch pipeline is safe to access, crews will determine the extent of the damage and begin repairs.

In the meantime, Corpus Christi Water says it is increasing production from Nueces groundwater wells and releasing more water from the Wesley Seale Dam.

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