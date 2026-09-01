Corpus Christi Warrant Resolution Month: How to clear your record in September 2026

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents with active warrants have until the end of September to resolve their cases without the risk of arrest, as part of the city's annual Warrant Resolution Month.

The Corpus Christi Municipal Court is offering multiple options this month for residents to address Class C Misdemeanor warrants, which stem from violations of the traffic code, penal code, and city ordinances.

Residents can pay online, pay by phone, or appear in person to speak with a judge about a payment plan or other options.

Paying online or by phone

Online payments include a 3% fee plus a $2.50 convenience fee. Partial payments will not clear a warrant — residents who cannot pay in full must appear in person at the Municipal Court.

Payments by phone can be made by calling 1 (866) 299-7084 and include a $2.50 convenience fee.

It is important to note that any payment made online or by phone results in a conviction.

Appearing in person

Residents who need a payment plan or alternative resolution methods must appear in person.

A judge is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays until 6 p.m.

Why warrants matter

A Municipal Court judge issues a warrant when a defendant fails to make an initial appearance to answer a charge, misses an assigned court date, or does not comply with a court order.

Each time a warrant is issued, a $50 fee is added to the case balance. Cases are also reported to OmniBase, which adds an additional $10. Cases referred to a collection agency carry an additional 30% of the balance due.

Outstanding warrants are reported to the Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Residents with active warrants may be denied the ability to renew their driver's license or register their vehicle.

Residents are encouraged to contact the court as soon as possible to avoid further enforcement actions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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