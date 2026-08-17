Corpus Christi voters sound off on what they want from city council candidates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ruben Garcia, a Corpus Christi resident, was outside the Stripes off Morgan when I asked him a simple question:
"What do you want from people running for City Council this November?
His answer was simple.
"We need unity."
The local government has been divided about solutions to a drought of record. They've also just finished a mayor removal hearing, which ended with a 30-day suspension for Mayor Paulette Guajardo.
Garcia echoed what many residents are clamoring for.
"What they need to do is bring the people together to where we can all root for one thing," he said.
Another resident I spoke to at Cole Park says she wants a clean slate.
"They should all be replaced. We need new people," she said on Monday afternoon.
More than a dozen people who responded online agreed, saying they want new faces on city council.
Will we get new people on City Council?
Several seats will, in fact, be filled by new members.
District 1's Everett Roy and District 2's Sylvia Campos both chose not to run again. At-Large's Roland Barrera is termed out and cannot seek reelection. Districts 4 and 5 will also see new councilmembers, but for different reasons.
District 4's Kaylynn Paxson and District 5's Gil Hernandez will both run for mayor.
Paxson, after serving her first term on council, filed for the mayor's seat on Friday. Hernandez, who has been on council since 2019, filed on Monday. They join a field of 7 candidates that includes incumbent Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension.
Complete list of Mayor and City Council candidates
MAYORAL CANDIDATES:
Paulette Guajardo (incumbent)
Andrew Salinas
David Ainsworth Sr.
Chelise Hyatt
John Calkusic
Dave Heasley
Kaylynn Paxson
Davian N. Gomez
Gil Hernandez
Anna Hernandez
David Jensen
AT-LARGE CANDIDATES:
Joshua Fraedrick
Scott F. Corliss
Michael Miller
Richard Shelton
Mark Scott (incumbent)
Alex Johnston
Anthem Powers
Dan McQueen
Willie Morales Jr.
Nancy Vera
Carolyn Vaughn (incumbent)
Sammy Gonzales
Zoraida Basaldu
Julian Jacob Hernandez
Merida Nardone Mendoza
DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES:
Vidal “Cowboy” Conde
Tracy McCall
Billy Lerma
John M. Cudd
John Garcia
Jennifer Gracia
DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES:
Laura Flores Commons
Jen Allende
Selena Guerra
Isabel Araiza
DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATES:
Robert Rocha
Eric Cantu (incumbent)
Jessica Villarreal
DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES:
Dan Herrington
Dr. Kristina Nelson
Dr. Joshua Anderson
Stacie Garrecht
DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES:
David Pena
John Hanzalik
Merida Gonzalez Forrest
Kusumakar Sooda
Joseph Borkouski
District map
Other priorities for voters
Beyond unity, residents raised a range of priorities. Roads topped the list for some.
"Our tires get all flat and stuff because politicians say 'I'm going to do this I'm going to do that,' and they don't do nothing! No sé nada," one resident said outside the courthouse.
Others called for more investment in schools.
"They need more funding for teachers. The classrooms are really crowded. I wasn't able to put my kids in school this year because there wasn't enough spots," a resident at Cole Park said.
Some residents want more support for the unhoused.
"Especially in homeless shelters," one resident said.
And others want leaders focused on the public good over financial interests.
"Benefitting the people, not profits," a resident said.
When can I vote?
Early voting for the election begins October 19. General voting is held on November 3.
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