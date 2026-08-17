CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ruben Garcia, a Corpus Christi resident, was outside the Stripes off Morgan when I asked him a simple question:

"What do you want from people running for City Council this November?

His answer was simple.

"We need unity."

The local government has been divided about solutions to a drought of record. They've also just finished a mayor removal hearing, which ended with a 30-day suspension for Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Garcia echoed what many residents are clamoring for.

"What they need to do is bring the people together to where we can all root for one thing," he said.

Another resident I spoke to at Cole Park says she wants a clean slate.

"They should all be replaced. We need new people," she said on Monday afternoon.

More than a dozen people who responded online agreed, saying they want new faces on city council.

Corpus Christi voters sound off on what they want from city council candidates

Will we get new people on City Council?

Several seats will, in fact, be filled by new members.

District 1's Everett Roy and District 2's Sylvia Campos both chose not to run again. At-Large's Roland Barrera is termed out and cannot seek reelection. Districts 4 and 5 will also see new councilmembers, but for different reasons.

District 4's Kaylynn Paxson and District 5's Gil Hernandez will both run for mayor.

Paxson, after serving her first term on council, filed for the mayor's seat on Friday. Hernandez, who has been on council since 2019, filed on Monday. They join a field of 7 candidates that includes incumbent Mayor Paulette Guajardo, who is currently serving a 30-day suspension.

Complete list of Mayor and City Council candidates

MAYORAL CANDIDATES:

Paulette Guajardo (incumbent)

Andrew Salinas

David Ainsworth Sr.

Chelise Hyatt

John Calkusic

Dave Heasley

Kaylynn Paxson

Davian N. Gomez

Gil Hernandez

Anna Hernandez

David Jensen

AT-LARGE CANDIDATES:

Joshua Fraedrick

Scott F. Corliss

Michael Miller

Richard Shelton

Mark Scott (incumbent)

Alex Johnston

Anthem Powers

Dan McQueen

Willie Morales Jr.

Nancy Vera

Carolyn Vaughn (incumbent)

Sammy Gonzales

Zoraida Basaldu

Julian Jacob Hernandez

Merida Nardone Mendoza

DISTRICT 1 CANDIDATES:

Vidal “Cowboy” Conde

Tracy McCall

Billy Lerma

John M. Cudd

John Garcia

Jennifer Gracia

DISTRICT 2 CANDIDATES:

Laura Flores Commons

Jen Allende

Selena Guerra

Isabel Araiza

DISTRICT 3 CANDIDATES:

Robert Rocha

Eric Cantu (incumbent)

Jessica Villarreal

DISTRICT 4 CANDIDATES:

Dan Herrington

Dr. Kristina Nelson

Dr. Joshua Anderson

Stacie Garrecht

DISTRICT 5 CANDIDATES:

David Pena

John Hanzalik

Merida Gonzalez Forrest

Kusumakar Sooda

Joseph Borkouski

District map

Shane Rackley A map of city council districts

Other priorities for voters

Beyond unity, residents raised a range of priorities. Roads topped the list for some.

"Our tires get all flat and stuff because politicians say 'I'm going to do this I'm going to do that,' and they don't do nothing! No sé nada," one resident said outside the courthouse.

Others called for more investment in schools.

"They need more funding for teachers. The classrooms are really crowded. I wasn't able to put my kids in school this year because there wasn't enough spots," a resident at Cole Park said.

Some residents want more support for the unhoused.

"Especially in homeless shelters," one resident said.

And others want leaders focused on the public good over financial interests.

"Benefitting the people, not profits," a resident said.

When can I vote?

Early voting for the election begins October 19. General voting is held on November 3.

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