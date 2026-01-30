Corpus Christi vigil honors ICU nurse Alex Pretti, raises immigration concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of people gathered outside Doctors Regional Medical Center in Corpus Christi to demand justice for Alex Pretti, an ICU registered nurse who was shot and killed by federal immigration agents on January 24 in Minnesota.

The vigil drew neighbors from across the Coastal Bend, including nurses who came directly from work to mourn the loss of one of their own.

"What they did to this nurse is wrong. That was a homicide," Minerba Ramirez of Mathis said.

Ember Bauch, a Corpus Christi nurse, expressed her concerns about the current state of the nation.

"Things are wrong currently. Things are wrong in the nation and the way that we're, the way that we're interacting with each other," Bauch said.

Nurses at the vigil said they are hurting and hope to send a message of alert regarding immigration policy concerns, hoping no life is lost like Nurse Pretti's ever again.

Similar vigils are being held not only in the Coastal Bend but throughout the nation.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

