Corpus Christi, Valero sign 30-year recycled water deal

The Corpus Christi City Council approved a 30-year agreement today to supply recycled water from the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant to Valero's refinery.

The deal allows Valero to receive up to 8 million gallons per day of Type II reclaimed water for industrial operations. The agreement supports water conservation efforts by reducing strain on regular drinking water supplies.

"This agreement locks in our plan to mix things up with our water sources. By giving industries reclaimed water instead of fresh, we take pressure off the whole system," Nicholas Winkelmann, Corpus Christi Water Interim Chief Operating Officer, said.

The rollout will happen in phases. The city will initially supply up to 3 million gallons per day. Once additional infrastructure improvements are completed, the supply will increase to the full 8 million gallons per day.

Valero will pay the city's regular raw water rate for metered recycled water and contribute to chemicals, electricity, special treatment processes, and a portion of day-to-day operating costs.

The 30-year agreement begins once water delivery starts, with options for both sides to extend the deal. Every 5 years, both parties will review the agreement to ensure it aligns with current regulatory requirements.

