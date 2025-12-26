Corpus Christi urges residents to recycle right after the holidays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The holiday season brings joy, gifts and a significant increase in recyclable materials. Corpus Christi Solid Waste Services is encouraging residents to focus on proper post-holiday cleanup to support the city's recycling efforts.

"The holiday season results in a significant increase in materials, making it a crucial time for our recycling program," said Philip Aldridge, Director of Solid Waste Services.

"By quickly sorting and properly recycling items like cardboard and gift boxes, residents are giving an immediate boost to our annual recycling efforts. Consistent participation, especially now, helps us reach our sustainability goals throughout the year," Aldridge said.

The city has provided specific guidelines to help residents "Recycle Right" during the post-holiday period.

What goes in blue recycling carts

Recyclable items include flattened cardboard boxes to conserve space. Seasonal paper such as catalogs, mail, magazines, newspapers and greeting cards without glitter or foil can also be recycled.

Empty, clean and dry tin or aluminum cans and plastic tubs from items like butter and sour cream belong in blue carts. Plastic bottles are recyclable, but lids and caps must be removed first.

What belongs in green or brown carts

Non-recyclable holiday items include decorations such as ribbons, bows, tinsel, wreaths, garland, string lights and ornaments. Contaminated paper like wrapping paper and holiday cards with glitter or foil cannot be recycled.

Packaging materials including Styrofoam, bubble wrap and padded envelopes should go in regular trash carts. All plastic bags and disposable AA, C and D batteries are also non-recyclable.

Residents should avoid overfilling their carts to ensure proper collection.

Special drop-off locations

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station at 7001 Ayers Street serves as the designated drop-off point for specific items. Live Christmas trees can be dropped off from December 26 through January 31, 2026.

A walk-in, roll-off container will be located in front of the main gate entrance 24 hours a day, seven days a week for tree drop-offs. Flocked trees with artificial snow will not be accepted in the recycling container, and artificial trees must be disposed of inside the Transfer Station.

Trees can also be set out during authorized heavy brush and bulky set-out dates.

The transfer station also accepts household hazardous waste including motor oil, cooking grease, peanut oil, pesticides, paints and cleaners. Electronics and appliances such as computers, printers, scanners and large appliances can be dropped off there as well.

Other accepted items include glass bottles and containers, lithium batteries and tires, with a limit of up to four standard tires per trip.

Strong recycling performance

Corpus Christi Solid Waste Services collected 10,722 tons of recycled materials in the last fiscal year from October 2024 through September 2025.

Residents can download the CC Recycles app to easily search for recyclable items, view collection schedules, find Litter Critter events and access educational games. Complete recycling guidelines and collection schedules are available on the city's website.

