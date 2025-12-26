Corpus Christi to host inaugural Boston qualifying marathon with over 1,000 runners

Corpus Christi prepares to host its first-ever Boston qualifying marathon this weekend, Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, bringing over 1,000 athletes from across the country and around the world to the Coastal Bend.

The CCTX Marathon marks a historic milestone for the city as its first U.S. Track and Field sanctioned event. Athletes from as far away as Indonesia have registered to participate in the inaugural race.

"The CCTX Marathon is so exciting. This is the inaugural race. Corpus Christi has never had a U-S track and field sanctioned event. This is a Boston Qualifier event. This is really going to put Corpus Christi on the map - even more than it already is," said Omar Lopez, volunteer spokesperson for the event.

Race weekend begins Saturday with a 5K and expo at the Hilliard Center. The main event starts Sunday at 7 a.m., with both half-marathon and marathon runners beginning simultaneously.

The course will take participants through some of Corpus Christi's most iconic locations, snaking around Heritage Park, past Whataburger Field, down historic Leopard Street, through downtown Corpus Christi, and along Ocean Drive.

Lopez emphasized the importance of community support for the runners making history in the city.

"We're asking all of Corpus Christi to come out and cheer for these runners. These athletes are making history in our city. And if anyone's ever run a marathon or half-marathon then you know what gets you through that race are the crowds," Lopez said.

For some participants, the marathon represents more than just athletic achievement. Delyce McKeehan turned to running for her mental health just 10 months ago, starting as a walker before becoming a runner. She is now volunteering at the historic event.

"I think the community. Because they uplift you. They motivate you, they encourage you. They give you tips. It's just very supportive," McKeehan said.

McKeehan credits running with bringing clarity and a sense of belonging, something organizers hope every athlete will experience during the weekend.

Registration remains open at Saturday's expo for those interested in participating. Whether running or cheering, organizers say the race is about showcasing Corpus Christi to the world.

