Corpus Christi to hold weekly water supply briefings on Fridays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced its city manager will begin hosting weekly media briefings starting Friday, March 20, to keep residents informed on efforts to secure a long-term water supply.

The briefings will be held every Friday at 10 a.m. and streamed live on the city's official YouTube channel, CCTVCorpusChristi.

"Transparency and community engagement are at the core of our regional water strategy," City Manager Peter Zanoni said. "These briefings, alongside our expanded community outreach efforts, will provide our residents and neighbors with the factual, up-to-date information they need regarding our water supply and infrastructure investments."

Beyond the weekly briefings, the city is launching a broader outreach campaign across the Coastal Bend. The initiative includes a social media education series featuring informative videos on water operations and project milestones, as well as townhalls for neighboring communities that have requested updates on the city's long-term water supply efforts.

The City of Corpus Christi said it remains dedicated to providing accurate, timely and complete information as it continues to manage and expand the region's water resources.

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