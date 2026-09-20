CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some residents may notice an unusual taste or odor in their tap water for a few more days, but the city says the compounds that caused the issue are no longer detected in the source water.

Corpus Christi Water says some customers may still notice an earthy or musty taste and odor in their tap water.

Corpus Christi tap water may have earthy or musty taste and odor for a few more days

The city says naturally occurring organic compounds caused the issue, but those compounds are no longer detected in the source water.

The compounds are still moving through the system, so some residents may notice the taste and odor for a few more days. Most areas should see improvement by early this week.

Customers with concerns can call 3-1-1.

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