Corpus Christi student wins Ford Bronco for perfect attendance

Leah Rae Perez, a student at Veterans Memorial High School, won a brand-new 2026 Ford Bronco at the Drive Sames for Education Car Giveaway Finale, hosted at Sames Ford Corpus Christi in partnership with Corpus Christi Independent School District and London Independent School District.

Nearly 1,600 students from 9 local high schools earned vouchers — up to 5 per student — by maintaining perfect attendance throughout the 2025–2026 school year. From that pool, 42 finalists were selected for the final drawing, and Perez took home the grand prize. Francisco Aguilar, a State Farm Insurance agent, covered the tax, title, and license fees so she could drive home without any financial burden.

Sames

"This program is not just about giving away vehicles — it's about celebrating hard work, discipline, and dedication," said Ryan Cain, General Manager of Sames Ford Corpus Christi. "These students made education a priority every single day, and that commitment says a lot about their character and future."

Corpus Christi ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez called the partnership a "game-changer," saying Sames Ford's commitment to students "goes beyond business — it's about building a stronger future for Corpus Christi."

Now in its second year in the Corpus Christi area, the Drive Sames for Education program has operated across South and Central Texas for more than 13 years. Since launching, Sames Auto Group has awarded 38 vehicles to students with perfect attendance, donating more than $1 million in vehicles to students and families throughout the region.

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