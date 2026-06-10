A Corpus Christi student has become the city's hottest new food critic — and he's doing it one local restaurant at a time.

Alexander Schwab, known to his thousands of Instagram followers as "White Guy Tries," posted his first video about 3 months ago. Since then, he has amassed thousands of followers, likes, and comments on his food reviews of local restaurants.

"Local restaurants are something that people just don't go to enough. Especially right now with the economy being pretty bad. We need to do a lot more of is eating local," Schwab said.

Corpus Christi student goes viral reviewing local restaurants

Schwab, who is nursing student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, strictly reviews local spots based on recommendations from friends and fans. He films everything on his phone with the help of his sister, Angeline.

I joined him at Julio's Easy Stop on Wednesday to see Corpus Christi's newest food critic at work.

"I've had a bunch of people ask for Julio's," Schwab said.

Angeline is not just behind the camera — she also helps in the editing room, adding flair to their food reviews.

"Honestly I just get excited when he gets so many new followers. I feel proud because that's my brother," Angeline Schwab said.

Alexander says his sister's contributions help shape the humor that has become a hallmark of the account.

"And I'll have her look over it and she's like 'You know, this would be funny if you added this in.' And I'm like 'you're so right that would be so funny,'" Schwab said.

"It's a lot of her with the sound effects and stuff," he added.

Together, the siblings give viewers a taste of the town with a splash of humor on the side. Alexander says they have no plans to change anything about White Guy Tries — they want to keep spotlighting local restaurants, giving people a reason to laugh, and always end with their signature tagline.

"Julio's is white guy tries... approved!" Schwab said after eating at the restuarant.

You can find White Guy Tries on Instagram and on TikTok.

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