Corpus Christi small businesses struggle amid water restrictions; Big industries get the lions share

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As water restrictions in Corpus Christi tighten, local businesses are facing significant challenges.

Mike Garcia, owner of 360 Landscape, has seen his irrigation business drop by 75% due to the Stage 3 water limits. After 18 years of operation, Garcia is now looking to the Valley for new opportunities.

"We've been here 18 years… but we need to figure this out," Garcia said, adding that while he's counting on a city grant of up to $50,000 to stay afloat, what he really needs is for “the phones to ring.” His staff has been reduced from 10 employees to just 4.

Corpus Christi businesses struggle as water restrictions tighten - as big business uses more

Small businesses like Garcia’s are feeling the pressure, but the city faces even greater challenges. City leaders have warned that Stage 4 restrictions could be enforced by May, further increasing pressure on both residents and businesses.

While residents are urged to conserve water, industries are not subject to the same restrictions. According to local officials, industries account for 60-80% of the city's water use. Tesla’s Lithium Refinery is set to consume 8 million gallons daily.

At least 30 corporations are now petitioning to challenge the city’s recent water rate hike, seeking to pay less for more water.

Tracking the flow of water in Corpus Christi is difficult. The South Texas Water Authority purchases water from the city, then transfer it to Nueces Supply Corp., which in turn sells it to companies like Tesla. The final destination of the water remains unclear, raising questions about who is ultimately paying the price.

Corpus Christi Water CEO Drew Molley was the only one from the city who would sit down for an interview.

KRIS 6 News reporter Suzanne Stevens called City Manager Peter Zanoni on Friday, Feb. 7 and he had agreed to an interview on the following Monday, only to cancel on Sunday. Mayor Paulette Guajardo also considered an interview, but upon reviewing the story summary she had requested from KRIS 6 News beforehand, she later backed out, saying she was booked out for two weeks.

When Stevens spoke with Molley, she asked him why city leaders may not want to talk about the issue.

"I'm not sure, but I look at water in a way where there are no winners and losers," he said.

Molley believes the answer to Corpus Christi's drought problems is desalination, namely the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant, which is set to produce 30 million gallons of water per day. Half of that water will be allocated to industry.

However, not everyone is in support of desalination.

Chloe Torres, from the Texas Campaign for the Environment, expressed frustration with the city’s approach to water management. She accused city leaders of prioritizing corporate profits over the needs of the people, calling for a more balanced approach to water distribution.

“The reason we don't have money for anything like roads or homeless endeavors is because the people that are legislating on our behalf prioritize corporate profits over people’s needs,” Torres said. “We need a more equitable solution.”

As water scarcity continues to affect Corpus Christi, businesses and residents alike are left to navigate the difficult landscape of increasing restrictions and limited resources.

City leaders warn Stage 4 restrictions could come as soon as May 2025.

