EPA gives green light for Inner Harbor Desalination Plant permit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News has recently learned that the city of Corpus Christi is one step closer to establishing the Inner Harbor Desalination Plant.

On Friday, Oct. 11, KRIS 6 News learned that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gave the green light for the issuance of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's (TCEQ) draft discharge permit. This permit was issued in December 2023.

In order to obtain the final permit, TCEQ was required to request EPA input.

Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer Drew Molly confirmed to KRIS 6 News that the review has been in the works for several months.

"This is great news for the people of Corpus Christi," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "Today’s notice from the EPA puts us one step closer to building a guaranteed water supply."

This is a developing story, check back with KRIS 6 News for more details.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.