CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city's community water information sessions have shifted focus from emergency preparation to long-term water supply planning, following progress on new water supply projects that has pushed the potential Level 1 emergency declaration timeline well into 2027.

Corpus Christi shifts community water sessions to focus on long-term supply plans

When the sessions originally started, they focused on preparing residents for a potential Level 1 declaration. With progress on new water supply projects, the city has pushed that emergency timeline well into 2027. Now, the meetings are shifting their focus to long-term water supply programs.

Coastal Bend resident Flo East said the sessions have been valuable for clearing up confusion.

"Extremely beneficial, because there's so many things, misunderstandings about the water situation that are clarified at these meetings. We can ask the one on one question and get good information, truthful information," East said.

City officials say the shift allows them to discuss planning rather than emergency preparation, letting them focus on education rather than crisis management.

Corpus Christi City Council District 4 representative Kaylynn Paxson said the tone of the meetings has changed as the city's situation has improved.

"We were initially having to really utilize this platform to prepare folks. What does it look like if we were to declare a level one emergency? And now we've got some more time and it's not that we're not taking it seriously, it's that we have developed good plans," Paxson said.

Nick Winkelmann, Corpus Christi Water Chief Operating Officer, said the city has made progress on new water supply projects, wastewater reuse programs, and groundwater initiatives, along with benefitting from recent rainfall.

"So now we can take a step to further engage the community and to provide details on our plan to diversify the water supply," Winkelmann said.

Residents say the sessions are helping them better understand the city's diversification plans and are encouraging others to attend.

"Yes, I think everybody should attend these meetings because I think it's very important to be involved in our community," resident Anncoise Jarbeaux said.

Neighbors say they have learned a lot from the meetings and encourage others to come out and learn. The next community water information session will be held Aug. 6.

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