Corpus Christi seeks public input on FY2027 budget

The City of Corpus Christi's Management and Budget Department is hosting the second of three Budget Development Meetings Wednesday to gather public input ahead of the city's Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

The meeting takes place Wednesday, July 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road.

The sessions give community members an opportunity to express their priorities for the upcoming fiscal year before the Fiscal Year 2027 budget is developed.

Attendees can speak directly with the City Manager, City Council members, and representatives from key departments, including Police, Fire, and Public Works.

A third session is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at CCW – Choke Canyon Conference Room, 2726 Holly Road.

The City Manager will deliver a balanced Fiscal Year 2027 Budget to City Council on Tuesday, July 28. The new fiscal year begins October 1, 2026.

All meetings will be streamed on YouTube at CCTVCorpusChristi.

For more information about the Fiscal Year 2027 Budget, visit engagement.corpuschristitx.gov/fy-2027-proposed-budget.

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