Corpus Christi seeks public input on FY 2027 budget amid projected shortfall

Corpus Christi is asking residents to help shape the city's Fiscal Year 2027 Budget through a new community-wide survey.

The city is currently establishing its fiscal priorities for the upcoming year as it anticipates a budgetary shortfall, where projected service costs exceed available revenue. Officials say understanding residents' priorities is essential to developing a balanced and responsible budget.

The survey asks participants to rank and prioritize a wide range of city services across five categories:

Public Safety: Police, fire, and Emergency Medical Services

Neighborhood Quality: Code enforcement, nuisance properties, and garbage and recycling

City Life: Parks, libraries, pools, recreation centers, and senior centers

Infrastructure: Residential street maintenance and parking enforcement

Growth: Health services and economic development, including attracting new businesses and housing

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is designed to be quick and easy to complete.

Residents can take the survey at:

https://tamucc.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9AhcwawVBusttpY.

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