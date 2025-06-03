Corpus Christi seeks public input on budget priorities amid $7 million projected shortfall

Corpus Christi residents now have a direct way to influence how their tax dollars are spent as the city launches an online survey to help shape the upcoming budget.

The city is facing a projected $7 million gap between revenues and expenditures for Fiscal Year 2026 and wants community input on priorities for city services.

"Hearing directly from our residents is essential as we navigate the complexities of crafting a budget that serves our entire community effectively," Peter Zanoni said.

The city manager emphasized that understanding taxpayer priorities is crucial to the budget development process.

"This survey is an important method for understanding what matters most to the taxpayers of Corpus Christi. We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their thoughts and help us make informed decisions for the future of our city," Zanoni said.

The survey will gather resident perspectives on key areas, including city services, infrastructure, public safety, and parks and recreation.

City officials describe the survey as one of several tools they'll use in developing a budget that reflects community needs while addressing the financial gap.

The online survey follows recent discussions on the FY 2026 General Fund Forecast and City Council goal-setting workshops, part of the city's commitment to transparent budget development.

Residents can access the FY 2026 Budget Input Survey starting June 2 by visiting www.cctx.info/budgetsurvey.

The survey will remain open through June 15.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

