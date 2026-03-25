Corpus Christi schools prepare for water emergency as reservoir levels drop to just over eight percent

City officials are asking school superintendents to prepare for potential water pressure drops as concerns continue over the Corpus Christi water supply.

Major reservoirs are sitting at just over eight percent capacity and going down. Models show a Level 1 water emergency could happen without real alternatives.

"A school is an essential business that needs to operate," Fire Chief Brandon Wade said.

"I feel hospitals of course are first, and then I think we’re next. I mean, I have thousands of kids who need water all day long," Calallen Superintendent Emily Lorenz said.

Superintendents across the region met with city officials to discuss preparations. City leaders say districts need to be prepared for anything.

"It can literally change from the morning, to the afternoon," Wade said.

"Do we just call school closed… and pick up the kids? Or do we have bottled water? Or two pallets of water per school and we can hand some out?" Wade said.

Suggestions include making temporary changes, like limiting water fountains and relying on bottled water. However, hygiene remains one of the biggest concerns.

"I think the hardest part isn’t even the water bottles. It’s flushing toilets. I mean, that’s number one," Lorenz said.

District leaders say they need to prepare now as many are already planning budgets for the next school year.

"We’re on a time frame now. Crunching numbers," a West Oso ISD employee said.

I spoke with Wade, who says these conversations are also helping the city prepare.

"We don't operate a school, so hearing from them from things such as, you know, sanitation, drinking water, budgets that allows us to come back," Wade said.

As the city works to find a water solution, districts are focusing on being ready before any crisis hits. A City Council workshop focused solely on water crisis plans and ideas is scheduled for next Tuesday at 10 a.m.

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