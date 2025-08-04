Corpus Christi schedules community input sessions for 2026 budget planning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents will have multiple opportunities to weigh in on the city's proposed budget for fiscal year 2026 through a series of community input sessions scheduled across all council districts.

The sessions will allow residents to ask questions directly to the City Manager, their District Council Member, and city staff about how tax dollars will be allocated in the upcoming fiscal year.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo and other City Council Members may also attend these sessions, which are open to all residents regardless of which district they live in.

All meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with seven sessions scheduled between August 7 and August 27:

Thursday, August 7: Corpus Christi Gym (District 3)

Wednesday, August 13: Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (District 4)

Thursday, August 14: CCPD Police Training Academy (District 5)

Monday, August 18: Seashore Learning Academy – Elementary School Gymnasium (District 4/The Island)

Wednesday, August 20: Northwest Senior Center (District 1/Annaville/Calallen)

Monday, August 25: Oveal Williams Senior Center (District 1)

Wednesday, August 27: Greenwood Senior Center (District 2)

The August 27 session at Greenwood Senior Center can be viewed during a Live Watch Party at the Lindale Senior Center, though public comments will not be accepted at the watch party location.

Residents can also view the meetings live on the city's YouTube channel at youtube.com/CCTVCorpusChristi.

For those wanting to learn more about the proposed budget before attending, information is available on the city's website at corpuschristitx.gov/fy-2026-budget-info.

The city will provide reasonable accommodations upon request in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Residents needing assistance should call 361-826-3233 in advance.

