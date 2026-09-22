CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community gathered today at 1st Methodist Church in downtown Corpus Christi to pay their final respects to retired Fire Captain Arnold "Buddy" Atkinson, whose 29-year career with the Corpus Christi Fire Department came to represent the very best of public service.

Corpus Christi says goodbye to retired Fire Captain Arnold 'Buddy' Atkinson at downtown service

Current and former members of both the fire department and police department filled the pews, a testament to Atkinson's impact across the city's first responder community. The large turnout reflected the deep respect and admiration colleagues held for a man who dedicated nearly three decades to protecting the residents of Corpus Christi.

KRIS 6

Atkinson, who passed away after a courageous battle with occupational cancer, served at multiple firehouses throughout his distinguished career, including Firehouses 1, 10, and 11. However, it was at Firehouse 13 where he spent his final 20 years of service, becoming a cornerstone of the station located on Waldron Road.

KRIS 6

A Legacy Beyond the Badge

During his time with CCFD, Captain Atkinson responded to countless emergencies, helping save lives and property across the city. But according to department officials, his impact extended far beyond the emergency calls that defined his daily duties.

"Captain Atkinson was remembered for his leadership, strong work ethic and sense of humor around the firehouse," the department noted in their announcement of his passing. His colleagues consistently praised his ability to balance the serious nature of firefighting with moments of levity that helped build camaraderie among the crew.

Perhaps most significantly, Atkinson served as a mentor to numerous firefighters throughout his career, leaving a lasting influence on generations of CCFD personnel. His guidance shaped not only individual careers but helped establish a culture of excellence and brotherhood within the department.

KRIS 6

Line-of-Duty Death Recognition

Atkinson's death has been classified as a line-of-duty death (LODD) due to his occupational cancer diagnosis, which was directly connected to his years of service as a firefighter. The classification recognizes the inherent risks firefighters face, not only from immediate dangers at emergency scenes but from long-term exposure to carcinogens encountered in the line of duty.

The captain had been fighting his cancer diagnosis for several months before his passing, demonstrating the same courage and determination that characterized his firefighting career.

KRIS 6

Community Support

Fire Chief Brandon Wade and the entire CCFD family have asked the community to keep Captain Atkinson's family, friends, and his brothers and sisters at the fire department in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Today's funeral service served as both a celebration of Atkinson's life and a reminder of the sacrifices made by those who choose to serve others. The presence of so many current and former first responders underscored the lasting bonds formed through shared service and the profound impact one dedicated individual can have on an entire community.

Captain Arnold "Buddy" Atkinson's 29 years of service to Corpus Christi will be remembered not only for the lives he helped save and the property he helped protect, but for the countless firefighters he mentored and the standard of excellence he maintained throughout his career. His legacy will continue to influence the Corpus Christi Fire Department for generations to come.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!