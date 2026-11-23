CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — El Vago Burger & BBQ is giving back this Thanksgiving, offering hundreds of free meals to people who may otherwise go without a holiday dinner.

The Thanksgiving food plate giveaway is happening only at El Vago’s location at 4741 Kostoryz Road. Service begins at noon and will continue until the food runs out.

Owner Alex Arredondo said this is the fourth year El Vago has held the Thanksgiving giveaway, but the first time it is being held at the Kostoryz location.

Arredondo said the idea started after seeing families and seniors in the Molina neighborhood struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal.

“There were a lot of families that didn’t have [Thanksgiving], a lot of seniors, a lot of people who just couldn’t,” Arredondo said. “I just took it upon myself to do it. It was just an idea, and then my wife pushed me to do it. Our family got involved, and we just went from there.”The event has continued to grow. Arredondo said El Vago cooked about 15 turkeys the first year, 18 last year and is preparing 23 turkeys this year.

The meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. People can come inside to pick up a plate and either eat at the restaurant or take it with them.

Arredondo emphasized that each person receiving a meal must be there in person.

“You can’t come and say, ‘Hey, I need 10 plates,’ or, ‘Hey, I need 15 plates,’” Arredondo said. “The person has to be here. I’m doing this more for the needy, the people that are in need, so they can come and have Thanksgiving because there are a lot of people who don’t have it.”There will also be no deliveries, and the restaurant will not be taking phone calls during the giveaway so employees can focus on serving people who are there.

Arredondo said the giveaway is possible in large part because of donations from customers and other members of the community.

“The only reason we’re able to do this is because of a lot of donors,” Arredondo said. “We put a big chunk up too, but it’s mostly the donors. This year, it was mostly customers. A lot of customers donated this year.”Those donations included turkeys, hams, corn, green beans, plates and money to help cover the cost of the giveaway.

For Arredondo, the event is part of a larger effort to use his business to give back to the community that supports it.

“I do it because I can, because I want to. I want to give back to the community,” Arredondo said. “I’m very blessed to have the following that I have and the customers that I have. I have a big, loyal fan base that comes all the time.”El Vago is also planning another community giveaway ahead of Christmas. Arredondo said the event will begin at noon on Dec. 21 and will include gifts for children, including “squishies” for the first 140 kids who arrive and want one.

The restaurant is still looking for sponsors and donations to support that event.

“It helps us out a lot so we can continue doing this because it’s pricey,” Arredondo said. “It’s just to give back to the kids.”Those interested in donating or sponsoring El Vago’s community efforts can contact the restaurant at (361) 549-1494.

For Thanksgiving, residents looking for a free meal should go specifically to El Vago Burger & BBQ at 4741 Kostoryz Road, beginning at noon while supplies last.

