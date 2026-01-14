Corpus Christi removes graffiti from 1,667 sites proactively in 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi graffiti cleanup crew removed vandalism from 1,667 locations across the city in 2025, with 90% of the work completed before residents even reported the issues.

The City's Solid Waste Services Graffiti Cleanup Crew identified and cleaned 1,495 sites during proactive patrols before any reports were filed with the Corpus Christi Police Department, the 3-1-1 Call Center, or online systems.

The team operates two specialized high-pressure water trucks and targets graffiti on bus stops, street signs, fences, buildings along major streets, and some local parks. The crew has worked closely with CCPD's Property Crimes Division for more than 15 years to refine response strategies.

"Graffiti isn't just paint on a wall," Guillermo Olvera said. "Tagging diminishes neighborhood value and contributes to a sense of urban decay. Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve. By responding swiftly, we preserve our city's beauty and safety, often before the community even notices a problem."

Olvera serves as Code Compliance Superintendent with Solid Waste Services.

While the team takes a proactive approach, residents are encouraged to report graffiti in their neighborhoods immediately to help maintain community standards.

To report graffiti removal, residents can call 3-1-1 or submit a cleanup request at https://311.cctexas.com/help/s/.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!