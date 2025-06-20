Corpus Christi releases 2024 water quality report showing superior standards

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Water has maintained its designation as a Superior Public Water System, according to the city's newly released annual water quality report.

The 2024 Annual Water Quality Report, also known as a Consumer Confidence Report, provides residents with detailed information about the quality of their local drinking water.

Residents can access the digital Water Quality Report at Water Quality Reports | City of Corpus Christi.

To achieve the Superior Public Water System designation from the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality, water systems must demonstrate they consistently deliver quality drinking water to customers.

According to city officials, the 2024 report shows Corpus Christi's commitment to providing drinking water that not only meets but exceeds all federal and state water quality standards.

The report serves as a resource for community members seeking information about their drinking water supply and quality standards.

