Corpus Christi receives $264,000 state grant for homeless services, nonprofits can apply by Dec 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The city is set to accept more than $260,000 in state funding for homeless services. I'm looking into who will get this money and how far it will stretch for those in need.

More than $264,000 is up for grabs for several local nonprofits.

It's thanks to a grant from the state's Homeless Housing and Services Program.

The money will be split amongst organizations that provide service to the homeless.

"I feel like this side of town, has more homelessness," Ashley McBroom, Salvation Army, said.

Ashley McBroom sees the need every day, inside and outside the Salvation Army on the Westside.

"The less you see in the streets, more you see in shelters," McBroom said.

City data shows this year's point-in-time count dropped from more than 1,100 to just under 800 people.

But McBroom says that doesn't mean the need has gone away.

"They need somewhere. They need guidance. They need help," McBroom said.

I spoke with the city's Unhoused Programs Administrator, Amanda Rodriguez about this funding.

"These funds could potentially assist in preventing homelessness as well as assisting youths and families," Amanda Rodriguez, Unhoused Program Coordinator, said.

She admits the grant may not be enough to completely solve the problem, but it's a start.

"Assisting with case management, rental assistance, utility assistance, different essential services," Rodriguez said.

But with people across the city asking who will get this money, and whether it's enough, some say they're just looking for change they can see.

"It's just so much over here. I just feel like. We need to do something. What can we do?" McBroom said.

Nonprofits that are interested have until December 3 to submit an application.

At this time, it's unclear how many nonprofits will be chosen, and how the money will be split.

A panel will review each group before sending final recommendations to city council in January.

The city expects to choose which nonprofits receive the funding in the coming months.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



