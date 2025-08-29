Corpus Christi receives $15 million federal grant to improve wastewater infrastructure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi received $15,092,700 in federal funding to upgrade its wastewater treatment infrastructure and improve flood resilience.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham presented the ceremonial check during a special presentation. The funding comes from the Texas General Land Office's Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Regional Mitigation Program.

"Accepting this funding marks an important milestone for the City of Corpus Christi," said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

"Improving our wastewater treatment facilities is essential to protecting public health, supporting responsible growth, and safeguarding our natural environment. As Mayor, I remain committed to making smart, forward-looking investments that ensure a stronger, more sustainable future for every resident of Corpus Christi."

City of Corpus Christi

The $15.1 million grant will fund critical improvements at two of the city's wastewater treatment plants. Projects include flood mitigation measures at the Greenwood Wastewater Treatment Plant and installation of emergency generators at both Greenwood and Oso facilities.

"The GLO is proud to work with Texas communities to strengthen and build infrastructure to protect and improve lives for local residents," said Buckingham.

"Many of these communities were recently impacted by Hurricane Beryl's devastating winds and flood waters. Getting and using federal grant funds can be very complicated, but the GLO works side by side with local leaders to push past the federal paperwork and get funds moving forward. Every day, the GLO works on behalf of our fellow Texans to make communities more resilient against future disasters."

The presentation celebrates Corpus Christi's award alongside 13 additional projects in the Coastal Bend Council of Governments region, representing more than $135 million in total regional mitigation funding.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

