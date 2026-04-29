Corpus Christi prepares for the sold-out 49th annual Beach to Bay relay marathon honoring US military

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is preparing for the 49th annual Beach to Bay relay marathon on Saturday, May 16.

The event, established in 1976 by Captain John Butterfield, honors Armed Forces Day and serves as a tribute to the United States military.

Race Director Doug McBee said the event is nearing capacity with about 10,000 runners expected to participate.

KRIS 6

"This will be the first time since before COVID that the race is going to sell out," McBee said.

The marathon features a six-person relay, a two-person relay, and a full marathon for individual runners. The course begins along the Gulf Coast line at Ellis Road and Access Road 5, passes through Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and concludes at the Great Lawn at the water's edge along Shoreline Drive.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo highlighted the event's impact on the city.

KRIS 6 News A press conference was held on April 29 in City Council Chambers to discuss the 49th Beach to Bay.

"Its continued success reflects the strong spirit of unity, resilience, and community pride that defines Corpus Christi," Guajardo said.

Herman and Herman is the presenting title sponsor for the race. Debbie Garcia, representing the law firm, noted the event's connection to the military through the Run for the Hero program.

"It represents teamwork, perseverance, and community values that we believe in deeply at Herman and Herman," Garcia said.

The Corpus Christi Police Department advised residents of lane closures along Park Road 22, Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, and Ocean Drive. Police recommend that those traveling to the island go very early or wait until after 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to avoid traffic delays.

Alexis Scott

To help reduce traffic, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will offer shuttle services starting at 4:45 a.m. A park-and-ride option will be available at Freedom Fitness at the old Sunrise Mall.

Robert Saldana, managing director of administration for the transportation authority, encouraged participants to use the service.

"We're excited to support the runners, volunteers, and community once again at the 49th annual Beach to Bay Marathon," Saldana said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!